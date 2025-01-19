Three-alarm fire rips through commercial building in Watertown

Firefighters battled a large fire at a commercial building in Watertown Saturday night.

The fire broke out just after 9:15 p.m. at a building on Echo Lake Road, according to fire officials.

Departments from four neighboring towns helped fight the three-alarm fire.

Fire officials believe the fire may have started in some debris nearby and then spread to the building.

No one was injured.