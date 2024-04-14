Hartford

Torrington man struck, killed on I-84 West in Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man from Torrington has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 84 West in Hartford on Saturday night.

State police said 32-year-old Raphael Rodriguez, of Torrington, was in the left lane of the highway near the entrance ramp from I-91 South when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:15 p.m.

Rodriguez suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment. He later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was transported to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

