‘Travis' and ‘Taylor' are the names of this year's pardoned turkeys at Stew Leonard's

Two turkeys will be able to live out their wildest dreams at an animal preservation here in Connecticut.

They were pardoned today thanks to an annual tradition by Stew Leonard's. And their names are quite catchy.

...Are you ready for it? The turkeys are named 'Travis' and 'Taylor.'

Stew Leonard's has been pardoning turkeys for Thanksgiving for years. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was at this year's event in Newington to assist Stew Leonard Jr. with the official proceedings. For Travis and Taylor (the turkeys), today was a fairytale.

The two turkeys that will be making it back to December this year were from a farm in nearby Guilford.