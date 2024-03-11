Tree falls on house in Hartford

A tree fell on a house on Palm Street in Hartford on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said firefighters responded to the home at 1:20 p.m. and found that a tree had damaged part of the roof.

No one was home at the time and no firefighters were injured while responding to the call.

The city License and Inspections Department is assessing the damage.

Eversource and CNG were called to respond as well.