Veterans Day: Where to honor veterans across Connecticut on Monday

Monday is Veterans Day and our state is giving thanks to those who have served and continue to serve.

There are many events happening during the day, including at the Iwo Jima Memorial Park in Newington. Eighth graders from John Wallace Middle School in Newington will honor veterans with letters, poems, music and art.

The man who started the tradition with the school almost 30 years ago is an Iwo Jima Battle survivor.

His name is Dr. George Gentile and you'll find his name engraved on the monument. He, along with two other Iwo Jima Battle survivors, helped build the memorial.

Gentile also founded the Iwo Jima Survivors Association and created the Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation.

People we spoke to at Veterans Day Events over the weekend said today is all about honoring, remembering and respecting those who answered the call to serve.

"You know they give the ultimate sacrifice; you know protecting us and devoting their lives. It's always important to support veterans," said Dan Fields, of Lebanon.

"I think especially now when there's so much going on in the country, it's really important to remember what got us here and who has really helped us along the way because it really is a big sacrifice, so I think it's important to celebrate that," added UConn Alum Samantha Gilmore, of Monson, Mass.

A ceremony is being held at the Iwo Jima Memorial Park at 9 a.m. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart and the Veteran's Commission is also hosting a Veterans Day service in Downtown New Britain starting at 11 a.m. at Central Park.

Other events include:

Middletown : CT Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.

: CT Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. New Haven : University of New Haven Main Campus at 1 p.m.

: University of New Haven Main Campus at 1 p.m. West Hartford: CT Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m.

CT Transit is also offering free rides for veterans and current service members on Monday. It's a new initiative called "CT Transit Salutes Our Heroes: Free Rides for Veterans."

The company is offering complimentary bus rides on all their buses in Hartford, New Haven, Stamford and surrounding providers. It is open to vets, active-duty military personnel, retirees and disabled veterans. All they need to do is present a valid military ID to ride for free.

Aroma Joe's is also offering free coffee or a 24-ounce beverage of any kind for veterans across all their locations, including in Bristol and in Waterbury.