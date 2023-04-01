Weekend Shooting Prompts Extra Security at Middletown High School

Students at Middletown High School will see an uptick in security starting Monday.

Police say this is in response to a shooting that happened around 10:20 Saturday night on Ferry Street and involved at least three teenagers.

A Nissan Sentra with three teens aboard had been driving in the area during that timeframe when shots rang out.

The driver, a 16-year-old, pulled the car over on Flower Street and realized he had been shot in the leg. The teens also found out that their car had been struck several times by bullets.

Police said the driver was taken to the Hospital of Central Connecticut for treatment and his injury is considered non-life threatening.

At least one of the teens is associated with Middletown High School, according to Middletown Police.

"The Middletown Police and Middletown High School Administration are already in direct communication to maintain the safety of the students and faculty during school hours," Middletown Police said in a statement.

Police are also in touch with the teens' families to discuss safety planning in order to avoid future violence.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Middletown Public Schools, but they haven't responded to our request for further comment yet.