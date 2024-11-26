West Haven

West Haven gets $1 million after former lawmakers steal COVID-19 relief funds

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The City of West Haven is getting back over $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds that former lawmakers are accused of stealing.

City officials said they're getting about $1.2 million to cover the cost of the federal pandemic relief funds that were stolen three years ago by then-state Rep. Michael DiMassa and John Bernardo.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

DiMassa and Bernardo were city employees who were involved in a scheme that defrauded the city and taxpayers, according to officials.

In a statement, Mayor Dorinda Borer said she has made it her mission to recover the stolen funds.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A total of $1.037,363.82 will be returned to the city, according to The Hartford.

Between July 2020 and October 2021, DiMassa submitted fraudulent invoices to West Haven for services related to a youth violence prevention program and for youth violence COVID-19-related expenses.

This article tagged under:

West Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us