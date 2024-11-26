West Haven gets $1 million after former lawmakers steal COVID-19 relief funds

The City of West Haven is getting back over $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds that former lawmakers are accused of stealing.

City officials said they're getting about $1.2 million to cover the cost of the federal pandemic relief funds that were stolen three years ago by then-state Rep. Michael DiMassa and John Bernardo.

DiMassa and Bernardo were city employees who were involved in a scheme that defrauded the city and taxpayers, according to officials.

In a statement, Mayor Dorinda Borer said she has made it her mission to recover the stolen funds.

A total of $1.037,363.82 will be returned to the city, according to The Hartford.

Between July 2020 and October 2021, DiMassa submitted fraudulent invoices to West Haven for services related to a youth violence prevention program and for youth violence COVID-19-related expenses.