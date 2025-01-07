Wolf Pack to honor Whalers on 50th anniversary of first professional hockey game in Hartford

It was nearly 50 years ago when the New England Whalers – later the Hartford Whalers – played their first professional hockey game in Hartford and the Hartford Wolf Pack will be honoring the team this weekend.

On Jan. 11, 1975, the New England Whalers - which were part the World Hockey Association - played their the first professional hockey game at the Hartford Civic Center against the San Diego Mariners.

On Saturday, Jan. 11 – 50 years later -- the Hartford Wolf Pack will host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the XL Center in a game that marks the official 50th anniversary of professional hockey in Hartford.

The Whalers became part of the NHL when the league absorbed the WHA for the 1979-1980 season and the team became the Hartford Whalers.

Then, in 1999, the team moved to North Carolina and became the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Wolf Pack will be celebrating the Whalers 50th anniverary milestone by welcoming back some Hartford Hockey alumni.

The team said the former play-by-play voice of the Whalers, Chuck Kaiton, former Whalers players Andre Lacroix, Bob Crawford, Marty Howe, and Norm Barnes, former Whalers Head Coach Paul Holmgren, and former Wolf Pack captain and Head Coach Ken Gernander, and former Wolf Pack captains Vincent LoVerde and Ryan Bourque, will attend along with others.

The team said the alumni are subject to change and a full list to be announced later this week.

Video messages from numerous alumni from both the Whalers and the Wolf Pack will also be played throughout the night.

The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a special 50th anniversary pennant.

The Wolf Pack will be wearing specialty jerseys on this night to tie together the different eras of professional hockey in the city.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. for a special pregame ceremony to celebrate the first 50 years of Hartford hockey.

The Wolf Pack said select alumni will be signing autographs on the concourse until 6:15 p.m.

Season ticket holder doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with general doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

Learn more at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.