Photos: Americans Mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As news spread on Friday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at home, a crowd gathered at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. to light candles and mourn the feminist, legal and cultural icon.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing, earning the nickname the Notorious RBG from her admirers. Ginsburg was widely known for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises, which included five bouts with cancer, beginning in 1999. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

9 photos
1/9
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
A crowd gathers at the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C., after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.
2/9
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Flowers and lit candles outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
3/9
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
People light candles outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
4/9
Photo/Alex Brandon
A man touches the door of the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
5/9
ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images
The US flag flies at half-mast above the White House in Washington, DC, late on September 18, 2020 after the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
6/9
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
People lay flowers outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
7/9
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A man spells RBG with candles as a crowd gathers at the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
8/9
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A crowd gathers at the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
9/9
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A crowd gathers at the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

This article tagged under:

Ruth Bader GinsburgSupreme Court

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Photos: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Hurricane Sally Slams Into Gulf Coast, Drenching Florida and Alabama
Hurricane Sally Slams Into Gulf Coast, Drenching Florida and Alabama
PHOTOS: Bay Area Sky Turns Orange and Yellow As Smoke Blankets Region
PHOTOS: Bay Area Sky Turns Orange and Yellow As Smoke Blankets Region
2020 VMAs: Top Moments From the Show
2020 VMAs: Top Moments From the Show
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us