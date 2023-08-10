Photos: Deadly Wildfires Devastate Maui's West End Published 47 mins ago • Updated 43 mins ago Wildfires swept through Hawaii's Maui island on Wednesday, searing away at beloved community landmarks and reducing its historic Lahaina Town to ashes. Photos of Lahaina show little untouched by flames – the harbor was burned down, according to the town's updates, and its beloved banyan tree charred. At least 36 people died in what quickly became one of the deadliest wildfires in recent U.S. history. Click here to see satellite images before and after the wildfires, or here to see how you can help those impacted by the fires. 17 photos 1/17 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images An aerial view shows the historic Banyan Tree along with destroyed homes, boats, and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023. 2/17 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images An aerial image taken on Aug. 10, 2023, shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. 3/17 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images An aerial view of Lahaina after wildfires burned through the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Aug. 10, 2023. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes. 4/17 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images Homes and buildings were burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023. 5/17 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images A charred boat sits in Lahaina Harbor in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. 6/17 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images An aerial image taken on Aug. 10, 2023, shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. 7/17 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images An aerial view of Lahaina after wildfires burned through the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Aug. 10, 2023. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes. 8/17 Clint Hansen / Maui Real Estate Radio Wildfires blaze through North Kihei overnight on Hawaii’s Maui island, Aug. 10, 2023. Residents were cleared to return to Kihei by Thursday afternoon, according to the town’s updates. 9/17 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images Passengers try to rest and sleep after canceled and delayed flights while others wait to board flights off the island as thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kahului Airport in the aftermath of wildfires in Maui in Kahului, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2023. 10/17 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images Passengers try to rest and sleep after canceled and delayed flights while others wait to board flights off the island as thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kahului Airport in the aftermath of wildfires in Maui in Kahului, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2023. 11/17 Courtesy Chris Sendrey Smoke billows over Kula in Hawaii’s Maui island, Aug. 3, 2023. 12/17 Courtesy Chris Sendrey Smoke billows over Kula in Hawaii’s Maui island, Aug. 3, 2023. 13/17 Courtesy Chris Sendrey Smoke billows over Kula in Hawaii’s Maui island, Aug. 3, 2023. 14/17 Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson / Department of Defense Hawaii Army National Guard helicopters fight wildfires with bucket drops, Aug. 9, 2023, in Maui, Hawaii. The National Guard said they dropped more than 100,000 gallons of water on the fires. 15/17 Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson / Department of Defense Hawaii Army National Guard helicopters fight wildfires with bucket drops, Aug. 9, 2023, in Maui, Hawaii. The National Guard said they dropped more than 100,000 gallons of water on the fires. 16/17 Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson / Department of Defense Hawaii Army National Guard helicopters fight wildfires with bucket drops, Aug. 9, 2023, in Maui, Hawaii. The National Guard said they dropped more than 100,000 gallons of water on the fires. 17/17 County of Maui Smoke billows over Lahaina in this undated photo released by the County of Maui on Aug. 10, 2023. The historic town of Lahaina was reduced to ashes by Thursday, aerial photos show. This article tagged under: WildfiresHawaiimauiLahaina More Photo Galleries Photos: Get a sneak peek at the King Tut exhibit coming to Hartford PHOTOS: Show us your pet(s) for Me and My Rescue Photos: Greenwich home sells for nearly $139 million Photos: Rocket launch was visible in CT