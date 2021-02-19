Photos: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars

The world is getting its first close-up look at a Mars landing after NASA released new photos on Friday of its newest rover being lowered onto the red planet Feb. 18, 2021.

This high-resolution still image is part of a video taken by several cameras as NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021. A camera aboard the descent stage captured this shot.
This high-resolution image shows one of the six wheels aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover, which landed on Feb. 18, 2021. The image was taken by one of Perseverance’s color Hazard Cameras.
This is the first high-resolution, color image to be sent back by the Hazard Cameras on the underside of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover after its landing on Feb. 18, 2021.
The descent stage holding NASA’s Perseverance rover can be seen falling through the Martian atmosphere, its parachute trailing behind, in this image taken on Feb. 18, 2021, by the High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The ancient river delta, which is the target of the Perseverance mission, can be seen entering Jezero Crater from the left.
Inside a mission support area at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, Mars 2020 Perseverance team members displayed their joy as the spacecraft successfully completed a complex series of steps to safely touch down on the Martian surface, Feb. 18, 2021.
Members of NASA’s Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
Members of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover team watch in mission control as the first images arrive moments after the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
The first image beamed back to Earth from Mars rover Perseverance after landing on the surface Feb. 18, 2021.

