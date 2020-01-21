Ex-NBA Player Delonte West Incoherent After Fight in Middle of Maryland Road

Former NBA player Delonte West was involved in a fight that stopped traffic in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Monday and Prince George's County police say they're investigating after an officer shot video of West as he was questioned while shirtless and handcuffed.

Video circulating on social media shows a man being pummeled and stomped on in the middle of a road. "From NBA to this … Delonte West," text on the screen of the video posted Monday afternoon says. A road sign for Indian Head Highway can be seen.

A second video shows a thin, shirtless man with tattoos sitting on a curb. His hands are cuffed behind his back. Police say that man is West and that an officer shot the video.

West, 36, graduated from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Maryland, and played in the NBA for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. He's a father and in 2015 spoke about having bipolar disorder.

In the video shot by an officer, West is incoherent and profane.

"Why'd you hit him? Did he attack you first — self-defense — or did you hit him?" an officer can be heard asking.

"Walkin' down the street and he approached me with a gun," West shouts.

"I'm the real f---ing president," he blurts at one point.

Police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that they responded to a call about a fight at about 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 6700 block of Oxon Hill Road. That's near MGM National Harbor.

When officers arrived, they saw a man bleeding from the face and "made the decision to handcuff" West.

The officers spoke with both men and with a woman who said she witnessed the fight. She said she saw West throw a glass bottle at the man. That man then hit West. The woman recorded a portion of the fight with her cellphone, police said.

Police say they learned that West and the second man knew each other and that they had argued earlier that morning.

Both men refused medical treatment and refused to press charges, police said.

Police said they learned at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday that an officer shot video of West sitting on the curb and that it was circulating on social media.

"The circumstances surrounding the recording and release of that video are now the subject of an internal investigation," a statement said.

A family member of West contacted by News4 on Tuesday refused to speak.

Several athletes who played with West expressed concern for him. Jameer Nelson, who played with West at Saint Joseph's University, said he was trying to help him.

"All we can do is pray for him and his family and hope that he seeks the proper help," Nelson wrote. "Mental illness is something that a lot of people deal with and don't even know it, until sometimes it's too late."

Police were set to address the media at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

