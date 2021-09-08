The Decades Between: Photos From 9/11 and Now

Twenty years have passed since hijacked planes targeted major U.S. landmarks in a wide-scale terrorist attack, leaving a country to recover from the hours that have left a mark on its heart.

The physical scar left behind in New York City after the Sept. 11 attacks is hard to fathom when compared to the current bustling and cautiously constructed economic nucleus. Two concrete mountains crumbled as the entirety of lower Manhattan was devastated. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the most powerful military in human history and the hard power hub of western influence, was scarred and burned.

Where the World Trade giants once stood are now memorials and a museum to commemorate a nation's shared loss and grief.

See how the city and its people have rebounded in the 20 years since.

Photos from the span of the last four decades show how the skyline of lower Manhattan changed before and after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The United States had first intervened in Afghanistan and the Middle East in 1979.

Firefighters and other first-responders who had reported to the scene in New York continue to suffer from health effects like asthma, cancer, post-traumatic stress and substance abuse 20 years after the attacks.

Those who were at ground zero and other surrounding areas of lower Manhattan had to evacuate by bridge, tunnel or ferry.

Images taken over the span of twenty years show lower Manhattan before, during and after the attacks.

The Twin Towers, immortalized in countless photos and movies based in New York, was one of New York's most recognizable landmarks. One World Trade, which was built in nine years, has since become the new icon of resilience for New Yorkers.

Development on ground zero is not completely finished – Two World Trade Center remains under construction, as well as a Performing Arts Center planned between Two World Trade and One World Trade.

Ground zero – the site where the Twin Towers once stood – has been transformed into a museum and memorial in memory of the 2,753 victims of the attack.

Brookfield Place, a mall and office complex across the street from the World Trade Center site, was heavily damaged due to its proximity to ground zero.

Areas closest to ground zero such as West Street, seen above, were scenes of complete damage due to debris from the attacks. Today, this area hosts Liberty Park – an extension of the Sept. 11 memorial space that is also home to The Sphere.

Many of the buildings closest to ground zero have been torn down and replaced by newer structures. Others, like the Church Street U.S. Postal Service station (left), cleared out debris left behind by the attacks and resumed operations.

Satellite images of the Pentagon, taken across the span of two decades, shows the damage and recovery of the Sept. 11 attacks that targeted major U.S. landmarks.

Design and development by Nelson Hsu.

Editing by Andrew V. Pestano.