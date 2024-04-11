From the Archives: The OJ Simpson freeway pursuit

Nearly 30 years ago, O.J. Simpson became a fugitive at the center of the most storied police chase in Los Angeles history.

On June 17, 1994 Los Angeles was mesmerized by live television news coverage of the pursuit, which began after Los Angeles police announced at a news conference that Simpson -- and NFL Hall of Famer and former USC football star -- was a fugitive from justice who was sought in the killings of his ex-wife and Ron Goldman. Brown Simpson and her friend were found stabbed to death on June 12, 1994

The shocking announcement came from LAPD Deputy Chief David Gascon at department headquarters.

"The Los Angeles Police Department, right now, is actively searching for Mr. Simpson," Gascon said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Later that day, the infamous chase began in Orange County.

Thousands cheered, hanging from freeway overpasses and stopping to get out of their cars. Some held signs and chanted: "Go, O.J.!"

His driver, best friend and former Buffalo Bills teammate Al "A.C." Cowlings, on a call with police, said Simpson had a gun to his head and wanted to go to his house. By nightfall, Simpson was inside his Brentwood home, where police allowed him to drink a glass of orange juice and phone his mother before taking him into custody.

Simpson was booked on two counts of first-degree murder for the June 12 stabbing deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Lyle Goldman. Cowlings was never charged.

Simpson died Wednesday of prostate cancer, his family announced on his official X account. He was 76.

Below are the key moments from the chase, including an interview with NBC4's Conan Nolan, who was there.

Here are videos from NBC Los Angeles' archives:

On June 17, 1994, Orenthal "OJ" Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings led police on a 60-mile slow-speed car chase through Los Angeles and Orange Counties, captivating viewers glued to television sets. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, June 17, 1994.