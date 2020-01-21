impeachment

Impeachment Trial of President Trump: Senate Debates, Votes on Rules

The trial will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live coverage in the video player below.

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to unfold Tuesday at the Capitol. The Senate will gavel open at 1 p.m. ET to vote on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed rules for debate. The Republican leader offered a condensed, two-day calendar for opening arguments on the articles passed by the House on Dec. 18. Democrats vowed to press for fresh witnesses and documents. Once the Senate votes on those rules and procedures, the trial will begin in earnest.

Watch live coverage in the video player below.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us