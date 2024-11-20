UConn

Solo Ball scores 12 points as No. 2 UConn beats East Texas A&M 81-46

By Jim Fuller

UConn guard Solo Ball (1) shoots as East Texas A&M guard Scooter Williams Jr. (1) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Storrs, Conn.
AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Solo Ball scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half to lead second-ranked UConn to an 81-46 victory over East Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley added 11 points apiece, and Aidan Mahaney finished with 10 for the Huskies (4-0). Tarris Reed Jr. had nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks off the bench.

Camerin James had 18 points and four rebounds for East Texas A&M (1-4).

UConn, the two-time defending NCAA champion, led 26-17 with 5:57 left in the first half. The Huskies made their next five shots from the field and ended the period on a 16-3 run to take a 42-20 lead at the break.

Takeaways

East Texas A&M: It was a return to Connecticut for East Texas A&M coach Jaret von Rosenberg, who played at Hartford from 2005-09.

UConn: The Huskies had eight dunks as they outscored East Texas A&M 50-24 in the paint.

Key moments

After the Lions pulled within nine, UConn guard Hassan Diarra made a steal and set up McNeeley's dunk. Diarra converted a driving layup on the next possession and later set up a dunk by Reed to help put the Huskies up by 22 at halftime.

Key stat

UConn committed 30 turnovers in its first three games, with a season high of 13 in the opener against Sacred Heart. But the Huskies exceeded that mark with 11:22 left and finished with 19 miscues.

Up next

East Texas A&M plays at Oklahoma on Thursday night. UConn faces Memphis on Monday in the first of three games in three days at the Maui Invitational.

