Your UConn Pride Photos

Fans across Connecticut are showing their pride for the UConn basketball players, men and women, who have made it to the Sweet Sixteen. Share your UConn Pride photos with us here.

Ashley Spinella
Elliott is off to Pre-k for UConn Day!
Adam Greenberg
Our newborn son, Abie Greenberg, 8.5 weeks old and already pumped for the Huskies men and women’s teams NCAA run!
UConn pride
Theresa Powers
I’m a Silver Huskey fan. Go UCONN
Eugenie Williams
Celebrating UConn
Nathaniel Neville
galvord53
Hunt Alvord,  Avon meets his match, Jonathan The Husky at Graduate Storrs hotel!Sent via the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, an AT&T 5G smartphone
Krystal Anderson
Kourtney Anderson and Liana Wheelock-Bonet just hanging with the Huskies! Krystal Anderson,
Assistant Director of Human Resources
Anna Deller
Missy from Naugatuck is patiently waiting for tonight’s big game!!
Amme Eastham
Phoebe the Cavapoo wearing her UConn sweater
schaeferh
Decked out and ready to do the happy dance in Manchester. Go UCONN
Cheryl Adams
We wanted to display our Husky pride 🐾

