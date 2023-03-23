Your UConn Pride Photos Published 5 hours ago • Updated 5 hours ago Fans across Connecticut are showing their pride for the UConn basketball players, men and women, who have made it to the Sweet Sixteen. Share your UConn Pride photos with us here. 12 photos 1/12 Ashley Spinella Elliott is off to Pre-k for UConn Day! 2/12 Adam Greenberg Our newborn son, Abie Greenberg, 8.5 weeks old and already pumped for the Huskies men and women’s teams NCAA run! 3/12 UConn pride 4/12 Theresa Powers I’m a Silver Huskey fan. Go UCONN 5/12 Eugenie Williams Celebrating UConn 6/12 Nathaniel Neville 7/12 galvord53 Hunt Alvord, Avon meets his match, Jonathan The Husky at Graduate Storrs hotel!Sent via the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, an AT&T 5G smartphone 8/12 Krystal Anderson Kourtney Anderson and Liana Wheelock-Bonet just hanging with the Huskies! Krystal Anderson, Assistant Director of Human Resources 9/12 Anna Deller Missy from Naugatuck is patiently waiting for tonight’s big game!! 10/12 Amme Eastham Phoebe the Cavapoo wearing her UConn sweater 11/12 schaeferh Decked out and ready to do the happy dance in Manchester. Go UCONN 12/12 Cheryl Adams We wanted to display our Husky pride 🐾 This article tagged under: March Madnessuconn basketball More Photo Galleries Your Photos: Celebrating National Puppy Day in CT! Photos: Nor'Easter Sweeps Through Connecticut Fatal Aftermath of the Greece Train Crash in Photos PHOTOS: First Snowstorm of the Year