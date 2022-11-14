Mitchell says tandem with CMC can be NFL's 'best' backfield originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Elijah Mitchell made it clear where he and Christian McCaffrey stand among the NFL's running back duos.

Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on "Sunday Night Football," Mitchell explained what it was like to have McCaffrey as a teammate and what heights the duo can reach.

"At the end of the day, it helps both of us and like I said, year six and he's an unbelievable back," Mitchell said of McCaffrey. "I get to learn from him so I'm excited for it.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"We could be the best duo of backs in the league, in my opinion."

"We could be the best duo of backs in the league."



Elijah Mitchell is excited to work with Christian McCaffrey 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QtT8SlQAoj — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 14, 2022

In his first game back since tearing his MCL in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, Mitchell had 89 rushing yards on 18 carries. Meanwhile, McCaffrey accrued 38 yards on 14 carries in a game that was dominated by defense.

Although those numbers are below their usual stats, it has to be noted that both McCaffrey and Mitchell are still adjusting to each other's style of play along with factoring in receiver Deebo Samuel's touches as a "wide back."

There's no denying that Mitchell and McCaffrey need time on the field together to properly play up to their capabilities as practicing can only do so much.

Considering this is the first time the two have played together in a meaningful game, 49ers fans have to be excited about the prospect of seeing both Mitchell and McCaffrey playing at their full potential.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast