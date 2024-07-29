Connecticut College grad Maggie Shae in 6th place in women's skiff

Connecticut College graduate Maggie Shae and her teammate Stephanie Roble finished 14th during day 2 of women’s skiff in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday and stand in sixth place overall.

It was a tough end to the racing day as the wind died down and boats struggled to cross the line.

Shea, 35, of Chicago, and Roble, 35, of Miami, dropped from 10th to finish 14th.

They will compete again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The medal race is on Thursday.

This is the second Olympic games for the due who competed in Tokyo in 2020 in the women’s 49er FX and came in 11th.

Shae graduated from Connecticut College in 2011.