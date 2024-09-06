2024 Paris Olympics

Darien's Ali Truwit wins another silver medal at 2024 Paralympics in Paris

Para Swimming - Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games: Day 9

Darien's Ali Truwit won her second silver medal in as many days at the Paralympics in Paris on Friday.

She took the silver in the women's 100m backstroke S10 final with a time of 1:08.59. Her time is a personal best and a new American record. She swam the final almost a full second faster than her preliminary heat earlier in the day.

"This is an incredible moment. Just to be here and have so much support in the stands and be able to swim in front of a crowd like this -- thinking about where I was a year ago today is just like quite a moment for me to take in and think about and I'm so excited to be here," Truwit said after the race.

Truwit finished six-tenths behind the gold medal winner, Bianka Pap, of Hungary. Emeline Pierre, of France, took the bronze.

The Darien native and Yale graduate will leave Paris with two silver medals. She won silver in the women's 400m freestyle S10 on Thursday.

Truwit lost part of her leg in a shark attack while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos in May 2023. Just three months after the attack, she got back in a pool after some encouragement from friends and other Paralympians. She began training for Paris and a little more than a year later, she is a two-time Paralympic silver medalist.

"I truly think trying to go for the Paralympics was the most healing decision I could have made for my recovery," she said Friday.

