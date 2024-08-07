2024 Paris Olympics

From UConn stars to Olympians, 3 moms represent US in basketball in Paris

Former UConn basketball stars Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi are representing the U.S. in Paris and they are on a quest for an eighth straight gold medal.

In addition to being some of the best basketball players in the world on the court, all three are also moms.

“I want to be great at both,” said Stewart, who is mom to a daughter and a son.  “I want to be a great basketball player. I want to be a great mom.”

“And now having two kids to kind of come along with me and appreciate the experience as well, you know. They probably won’t remember, maybe Ruby, but they’ll see the pictures later,” she said.

Ruby was born just days after Stewart returned from the Olympics in Tokyo and she said they are looking forward to celebrating her birthday with the other children who are in and around the Olympic Village.

“The only reason I’m playing right now is ‘cause I have two kids, ‘cause they’ve made me better” Taurasi said. “They’ve made me focus on the things that I need to get done to make sure I go home and be the person who I want to be. And that’s what I always tell people is when you’re at your best you can be the best parent, the best mom, the best dad, so that’s really helped me and I got that from watching my parents grinding every single day.”

Collier is the mom of a 2-year-old and she worked her way back to play in the WNBA and now in the Olympics.

