Humidity continues with record heat possible Tuesday

The high heat and humidity will continue across the state on Tuesday with record high temperatures possible.

The record high temperature at Windsor Locks is 96 degrees set back in 1983. The forecast is for a high temperature in the upper 90s.

Records for the Bridgeport area are in the middle 90s. The forecast for Tuesday at Bridgeport is for a high temperature in the lower 90s.

High temperatures may not reach record levels on Wednesday as there's a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

A break in the heat comes on Thursday with the passage of a cold front. Highs are expected to return to the 80s with lower levels of humidity heading into next weekend.