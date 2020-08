After a rainy end to the weekend, we'll have a much brighter start to the new work week.

Temperatures will be near 80 today with partly cloudy skies. There will be low humidity. An evening thunderstorm is possible.

The next several days feature mainly dry weather with more temperatures in the 80s.

Temperatures appear to get a little warmer as the week goes on with highs in the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday and in the upper 80s on Saturday.

