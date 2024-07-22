Increasing humidity and rain chances for the week ahead

Monday will feature clouds and sunshine mixed with moderate levels of humidity. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out during the afternoon or evening.

Increasing humidity can be expected tonight into the next couple of days. Dew point temperatures will begin to approach 70 degrees Tuesday through Thursday.

Showers and storms will become more numerous by Tuesday morning with locally heavy rain and strong wind gusts in some of the storms.

Scattered shower and storm chances will continue through Thursday. Drier air will arrive for Friday into the weekend.