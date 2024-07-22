StormTracker

Increasing humidity and rain chances for the week ahead

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Monday will feature clouds and sunshine mixed with moderate levels of humidity. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out during the afternoon or evening.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Increasing humidity can be expected tonight into the next couple of days. Dew point temperatures will begin to approach 70 degrees Tuesday through Thursday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Showers and storms will become more numerous by Tuesday morning with locally heavy rain and strong wind gusts in some of the storms.

Scattered shower and storm chances will continue through Thursday. Drier air will arrive for Friday into the weekend.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us