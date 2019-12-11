Snowiest Start to the Season

Early Wednesday morning the Hartford area tacked on another 3 inches of snow making it the snowiest start to meteorological winter in Connecticut history.

Prior to that the total snowfall for the Hartford area was 16.5 inches. With the additional 3 inches we are now at a total of 19.5 inches.

Weather records for the Hartford area are kept at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Records have been kept in the Hartford area since 1905.

The average snowfall for the season in the Hartford area is 48 inches meaning we have almost reached nearly half of the entire season.

Keep in mind we have seen measurable snow here in Connecticut in both April and May so there's still plenty of winter left.