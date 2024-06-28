StormTracker

Sunny and cool weather for Connecticut on Friday

Friday is going to be a beautiful, sunny and cool day with temperatures in the 70s to 80 and low humidity. The night will be fair too.

As the weekend begins, Saturday will be partly sunny and more humid, then humidity will increase on Saturday night.

The humidity continues on Sunday and it will be hot.

The day will start with a few early storms. A few storms are likely in the afternoon as well and they could be strong.

Then Monday will be fair.

