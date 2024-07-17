Thunderstorms, 70-mile-per-hour winds possible Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday will be hazy, hot and humid – again – and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking storms that will move this afternoon.

The heat index on Wednesday will be close to 100 degrees.

The thunderstorms are expected to develop between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., moving from west to east.

The storms will produce torrential rain and vivid lightning. But, most notably, they will bring strong, damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and power outages are likely

The storms will diminish as they move east and things will quiet down overnight.

We will have less humidity by Thursday afternoon.

