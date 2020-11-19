Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Video
Entertainment
Traffic
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
NBC CT Launches ‘Connecticut In Color’
Supporting Our Schools
NBC LX
CT Live
Newsletters
Expand
3 School Closings
Video Forecast
Close Menu
Search for:
Decision 2020
Supporting Our Schools
Coronavirus Pandemic
Local
Kids Connection
NBCLX
U.S. & World
Weather
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts
Investigations
Entertainment
CT Live
Sports
Dog House
Community
Video
Traffic
Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us