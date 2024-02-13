Your snow photos Published 1 hour ago • Updated 13 mins ago Several inches of snow have fallen in areas of the state. You can share your photos of the Feb. 13 storm with us here. 37 photos 1/37 Kylee Gimmartino 2/37 Robyn Pollman 3/37 Nancy Miceli 4/37 Leslie Carpenter Cocoa in the snow 5/37 Kathy Smith This is a look at the snow in Bolton. 6/37 Hooves, Hounds & Whiskers Pet Sitting 7/37 Iisha Horsfall Snow build-up in Bristol CT 8/37 Phil Johnson Lebanin ct 9/37 Kenny Snowy morning 10/37 Christa Ronalter Enjoying the peace of a snow storm in Burlington 11/37 Easton Adams Snow as of 7:40am in Tolland CT on Feb 13, 2024 12/37 Bruce Caisse View from our backyard at 7:45 am today. 13/37 Edward Jennings 5 inches 14/37 Tiffany Fyfe 2 year old Harper is looking forward to playing in the the snow in Stonington 15/37 Karen Mohr Snowy cove at the top of the Mystic River 16/37 Peter stoughton Our small cabin covered in snow waiting to start the wood stove 17/37 Lily Heidgerd Pretty Snow Covered Trees In Southington 18/37 Marissa Trebotich Luna is loving all this snow! Located in Middletown, CT 19/37 Mauro Digirolamo Brookfield -Looking out the back door at Lake Lillinonah toward Bridgewater. 20/37 Todd Szabo Snowfall in our backyard in Willington, CT 21/37 Julieta stoughton New snow on our small cabin in Moosup 22/37 Diane Pacale Mike’s barn 23/37 Arlene Thibodeau Beautiful snow in Stafford. 24/37 Jasmine Cummings About 6 1/2” so far in Bristol just before 8 am 25/37 Carin Lighter snow. Grateful! 26/37 Joanne Our 4 yr old Luna enjoying the snow in her backyard. We live in Southbury on the Pomperaug River! 27/37 Diane Pascale Can enjoy hot tub in the snow from wholesome pool & spa 28/37 Edward Jennings Snow 29/37 Peter Stathis We feed birds twice a day. This dove was waiting for us to bring out bird feed 30/37 Kathy Mallory My son Bobby making sure we don’t go out and shovel 31/37 Ixsia Cardona Backyard wonderland 32/37 Eric Heller Koda Bear (Aussie Doodle) looking perplexed in Monroe, CT. 33/37 Barbara Denehy. West haven Feeding the birds 34/37 Rick Long Basketball stand in my driveway in East Hartford 35/37 John Marburger This is right outside our window… so pretty outside! 36/37 Cori Repp View out of our front door this morning in Monroe, CT. 37/37 Patrice Bowser Unlike JJ – Bailey refuses to come in the house… she loves the snow! This article tagged under: StormTracker More Photo Galleries See photos from Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show See all the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII in pictures Photos: Photographer works to support retired police dogs Allegiant Stadium will have these food and drink options for Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl