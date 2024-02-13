Your snow photos

Several inches of snow have fallen in areas of the state. You can share your photos of the Feb. 13 storm with us here.

37 photos
1/37
Kylee Gimmartino
2/37
Robyn Pollman
3/37
Nancy Miceli
4/37
Leslie Carpenter
Cocoa in the snow
5/37
Kathy Smith
This is a look at the snow in Bolton.
6/37
Hooves, Hounds & Whiskers Pet Sitting
7/37
Iisha Horsfall
Snow build-up in Bristol CT
8/37
Phil Johnson
Lebanin ct
9/37
Kenny
Snowy morning
10/37
Christa Ronalter
Enjoying the peace of a snow storm in Burlington
11/37
Easton Adams
Snow as of 7:40am in Tolland CT on Feb 13, 2024
12/37
Bruce Caisse
View from our backyard at 7:45 am today.
13/37
Edward Jennings
5 inches
14/37
Tiffany Fyfe
2 year old Harper is looking forward to playing in the the snow in Stonington
15/37
Karen Mohr
Snowy cove at the top of the Mystic River
16/37
Peter stoughton
Our small cabin covered in snow waiting to start the wood stove
17/37
Lily Heidgerd
Pretty Snow Covered Trees In Southington
18/37
Marissa Trebotich
Luna is loving all this snow! Located in Middletown, CT
19/37
Mauro Digirolamo
Brookfield -Looking out the back door at Lake Lillinonah toward Bridgewater.
20/37
Todd Szabo
Snowfall in our backyard in Willington, CT
21/37
Julieta stoughton
New snow on our small cabin in Moosup
22/37
Diane Pacale
Mike’s barn
23/37
Arlene Thibodeau
Beautiful snow in Stafford.
24/37
Jasmine Cummings
About 6 1/2” so far in Bristol just before 8 am
25/37
Carin
Lighter snow. Grateful!
26/37
Joanne
Our 4 yr old Luna enjoying the snow in her backyard. We live in Southbury on the Pomperaug River!
27/37
Diane Pascale
Can enjoy hot tub in the snow from wholesome pool & spa
28/37
Edward Jennings
Snow
29/37
Peter Stathis
We feed birds twice a day. This dove was waiting for us to bring out bird feed
30/37
Kathy Mallory
My son Bobby making sure we don’t go out and shovel
31/37
Ixsia Cardona
Backyard wonderland
32/37
Eric Heller
Koda Bear (Aussie Doodle) looking perplexed in Monroe, CT.
33/37
Barbara Denehy. West haven
Feeding the birds
34/37
Rick Long
Basketball stand in my driveway in East Hartford
35/37
John Marburger
This is right outside our window… so pretty outside!
36/37
Cori Repp
View out of our front door this morning in Monroe, CT.
37/37
Patrice Bowser
Unlike JJ – Bailey refuses to come in the house… she loves the snow!

