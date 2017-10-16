1 Dead After Crash on South Colony Road in Wallingford - NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After Crash on South Colony Road in Wallingford

    1 Dead After 2 Car Crash in Wallingford

    (Published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017)

    A 90-year-old Darien man was killed in a car crash on South Colony Road in Wallingford Sunday, according to police.

    Police said Edward Carabillo of Darien was fatally injured when the Audi he was driving collided with a Nissan Titan Pickup at the intersection South Colony Road and Northfield Road around 6:40 p.m. His passenger, 82-year-old Natalie Einson, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The 69-year-old driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries and did not require transport to the hospital.

    Investigators said the Nissan was traveling north on South Colony Road while the Audi was traveling west on Northfield. According to police, the crash happened when the Audi, which was traveling north on Northfield Road, attempted to turn left onto South Colony Road.

    The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are encouraged to call the Wallingford Police Department at 203-294-2817 with information.

    Published at 5:44 AM EDT on Oct 16, 2017 | Updated at 6:55 AM EDT on Oct 16, 2017

