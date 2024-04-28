Serious injuries reported in crash, vehicle fire in Hebron

Serious injuries have been reported after a crash and vehicle fire in Hebron on Sunday morning.

Troopers said they responded to West Street near Karlswood Road around 9:48 a.m.

The crash reportedly involved a vehicle fire and firefighters were called.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported.

West Street is currently closed. There is no estimate for when it will reopen.

The investigation is active and ongoing.