Police were searching for a 12-year-old Norwalk girl who walked away from school in Wilton Thursday morning and they said she has been found and is OK.

Administration from the Montessori School on Whipple Road in Wilton called police around 10:15 a.m. to report Charlotte Berliet, of Norwalk, had left.

Police from Wilton and Norwalk Police searched for her and she was found in Norwalk.