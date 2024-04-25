UConn

UConn students stage large pro-Palestinian protest on Storrs campus

By Lia Holmes

NBC CT

Dozens of UConn students flooded the Storrs campus in a display of solidarity with the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

A large crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators assembled near the Werth Residence Hall on campus Thursday evening.

Police officers could be seen dismantling tents and taking a man into custody.

An organizer told NBC Connecticut that police are allowing the protest to continue.

A university spokesperson said one student has been arrested. It's unclear what specifically protesters are demanding, or for how long they plan to protest.

A Pro-Palestinian protest is continuing at Yale University in New Haven after dozens of people were arrested on Monday.

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provides updates as they become available.

