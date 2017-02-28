3 Hospitalized Following Yale School of Medicine Haz-Mat Situation | NBC Connecticut
3 Hospitalized Following Yale School of Medicine Haz-Mat Situation

    Three people have been transported to the hospital following a haz-mat situation at Yale, a fire chief tells NBC Connecticut. 

    New Haven Fire Department were called to Yale's School of Medicine and found three people who were lightheaded, dizzy and experiencing other flu-like symptoms, the Dep. Chief Orlando Marcano with the New Haven Fire Dept. said.

    Two of the victims were unconscious, but were awake by the time first responders arrived, Marcano said. 

    All three people were transported to the hospital and are expected to be discharge shortly. 

    Officials have not determined the cause for the illness.

    Al three people reportedly drank from the same coffee machine, however, it is not clear if that is the root of the illness, Marcano said. 

    Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they were requested to come on the scene and took air and other material samples of the incident to help determine what may have caused the people to become unconscious. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

