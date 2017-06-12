North Haven police are looking for a suspected serial robber dubbed the "Dollar Tree Grandpa Bandit" after a robbery at the store on Universal Drive on Saturday.

Police said the suspect entered the store at 420 Universal Drive armed with a handgun and a stun gun around 10 p.m. Saturday. He threatened two female employees with the stun gun before forcing them into an office and robbing the store’s register and safe.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for dollar store robberies across the country, hitting locations from upstate New York to Idaho.

The suspect is described as a man with short white hair and a mustache, between 5-foot-10 and six-foot, weighing around 200 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the North Haven Police Department at 203-239-5321.



