A cruiser pulled over on I-395 in Killingly was hit by a driver who was charged with OUI Saturday morning, according to state police.

Slow down and move over.

Connecticut State Police are yet again putting that message out to drivers after a state police arrested a driver accused of striking a state police cruiser on Interstate 395 south early Saturday morning.

State police said a state trooper was pulled over in the left of three lanes on I-395 at exit 43 in Killingly to help the Department of Transportation with traffic service.

Police said the cruiser did have its emergency lights activated when a Dodge Caravan, driven by Stephanie Credit of Plainfield, struck the cruiser. There was heavy damage to the cruiser and to the Dodge.

Credit and the trooper in the cruiser were taken to Day Kimball Hospital with minor injuries.

Credit was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, and following too close. She was released on a promise to appear and is due on court on June 13.

Connecticut State Police remind drivers that Connecticut has a Move Over Law, which states “any operator of a motor vehicle on a highway when approaching one or more stationary emergency vehicles located on the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane of such highway shall (1) immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit, and (2) if traveling in the lane adjacent to the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane containing such emergency vehicle, move such motor vehicle over one lane, unless such movement would be unreasonable or unsafe.”



