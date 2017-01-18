Former East Hartford Man Pleads Guilty in Theft of $21K From Postal Worker | NBC Connecticut
    A former East Hartford, Connecticut man pleaded guilty to robbing a postal worker of more than $21,000 at a Hartford post office in September 2014.

    Dion Edward Thompson, 39, formerly of East Hartford, pleaded guilty Tuesday, according to federal officials.

    He was charged with one count of robbery of a postal employee and one count of theft of government property.

    Federal prosecutors said Thompson and one other man robbed the victim at gunpoint at the Barry Square Post Office on Maple Avenue in Hartford on Sept. 9, 2014 as the postal worker was loading proceeds from the post office into a USPS vehicle.

    The robbers got away with $21,817 in cash, checks and money orders, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

    Thompson, who is detained, will be sentenced in April.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

