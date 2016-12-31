2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Meek Mill Concert

Police say two are dead and two injured after a shooting outside the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford late Friday night following a Meek Mill concert.

In a statement, police said they responded to a report of gun shots fired with one subject struck in the leg around 11:12 p.m. Officers on the scene determined there were four who suffered gun shot wounds, two fatally, in the parking lot outside the venue toward the end of the rapper’s performance.

Police haven't released the names and ages of the four victims. The two surviving victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division was called in to assist at the scene, and the police have been interviewing witnesses at the scene. It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wallingford Police at 203-294-2800.

