Hartford Yard Goats to Host Job Fair

    The Hartford Yard Goats will hold a job fair Saturday, Feb. 11, to hire for their first season in the city, team officials announced.

    The Yard Goats and their food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering, are looking to hire for around 300 positions for each season including ushers, ticket takers, box office personnel, merchandising, housekeeping, grounds crew, concessions, kitchen personnel and catering.

    LAZ Parking, Dunkin’ Donuts and the Hartford Police Department will also be at the fair to discuss potential jobs at their organizations.

    The event will be at the Wilson-Gray YMCA Youth & Family Center at 444 Albany Avenue and run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Some free parking will be available.

    The Yard Goats home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 13.

    Published 2 hours ago

