A 33-year-old New Haven man was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to New Haven police.

Police said they responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the area of 200 Dixwell Avenue for a reported shooting. The victim was shot in the right forearm and was alert at the scene, police said.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time. The case is under investigation.