Man Rescued After Falling, Hitting Head in Norwalk River

A man walking his dog fell and hit his head while walking along the Norwalk River, the fire department said.

Norwalk Fire Department were called to the scene at 601 Main Avenue in front of 601 Merritt 7 at 2 p.m.

First responders found a man sitting on the side of the riverbank being assisted to by a civilian.

It was determined that the man sustained a head injury after a twelve-foot fall into the riverbank. The river was about 40 degrees, narrow, fast-moving and about six to 10 inches deep, the fire department said.

Police, EMS and fire departments came to rescue the man. He was loaded into a stokes basket and looked at by Norwalk Hospital Paramedics.

His condition is not clear.