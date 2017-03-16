Man Wanted in West Hartford Road Rage Incident | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Man Wanted in West Hartford Road Rage Incident

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 18 minutes ago)

    West Hartford police are searching for a man they said was involved in a road rage incident.

    Two women were in a car on New Park Avenue Wednesday when they drove by a man standing on the side of the road and their car splashed the man with slush.

    The unidentified man jumped in a car, chased the women and cut them off, according to police. Then he jumped out of his car, began yelling at the women, and hit their car with a crowbar, police said.

    One of the women took pictures of the man during the incident.

    Police want anyone who recognizes the suspect to call them.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices