Man Wanted in West Hartford Road Rage Incident

West Hartford police are searching for a man they said was involved in a road rage incident.

Two women were in a car on New Park Avenue Wednesday when they drove by a man standing on the side of the road and their car splashed the man with slush.

The unidentified man jumped in a car, chased the women and cut them off, according to police. Then he jumped out of his car, began yelling at the women, and hit their car with a crowbar, police said.

One of the women took pictures of the man during the incident.

Police want anyone who recognizes the suspect to call them.