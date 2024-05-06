Wallingford

Crash shuts down part of busy Wallingford road

Part of a busy Wallingford roadway is closed while police continue to investigate a crash.

Police say a van hit a utility pole on Route 68 some time during the early evening hours. The driver was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

Route 68 is shut down between Hanover and Chapel Streets as part of the investigation. There is no timetable as to when the road may reopen.

