Meriden Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A 44-year-old Meriden man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night when his head hit a guardrail, according to police.

Police said the crash happened on Hanover Road around 11:30 p.m. and officers who responded to the scene found 44-year-old Lamont Williams lying between the sidewalk and guardrail.

Investigators said Williams was going south on Hanover Road and his Suzuki motorcycle hit a guardrail several times while going around a bend in the road.

Williams was knocked off the motorcycle and his head hit the guardrail, according to police who said he was not wearing a helmet.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call Acting Captain Thomas Cossette at 203-630-6216.



