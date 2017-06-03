Person Struck by Train in Danbury

A person was struck by a train in Danbury Friday night, according to the MTA.

MTA police responded around 11:40 p.m. to an area of track between East Liberty Street and Taylor Street. The male victim suffered serious trauma to his leg and was taken to Danbury Hospital, then airlifted to Yale-New Haven Hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

It is not clear why the victim was on the tracks.

The train was traveling from South Norwalk to Danbury and had 11 passengers on board, who were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.



