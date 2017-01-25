Police Investigate Bank Robbery in Killingly

State police are investigating a bank robbery in Killingly Tuesday.

State police said a man robbed the Putnam Day Bank on Wauregan Road at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday.

He demanded cash from the teller, did not show any weapons, and left with the money, according to police.

The man police said they are looking for was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers and left the bank parking lot in a red four-door compact sedan last seen traveling southbound on Route 12 in Killingly.

Eastern District Major Crime responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

If anyone who thinks they might have information, or knows who the man in the photos is, is asked to call Troop D at 860-779-4900 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.