Driver in Fatal Waterbury Crash Had Cocaine on Him: Police

Police investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Waterbury found bags of cocaine on one of the victims.

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Thomaston Avenue Wednesday and said the vehicles collided at the curve, just short of the Waterbury-Thomaston town line.

Police identified the drivers as Brian K. Green, 28, of Waterbury, and Mary Gabriele, 59, of Terryville. No other people were in the vehicles, police said.

Green was traveling south on Thomaston Avenue, toward the Department of Motor Vehicles and apparently crossed the double yellow line, hit Gabriele’s car and was thrown from his car, police said.

According to police, Green had two bags of cocaine on his person. An autopsy was done on Green Thursday and police said they would have to wait several weeks for toxicology results before determining if Green had cocaine in his system.

Deputy Chief Fernando Spagnolo said on Wednesday that the scene was "catastrophic" and was "definitely" a result of someone driving too fast.

“Speed is definitely going to be a contributing factor but what else is going to come into play the investigation will reveal later on,” he said.