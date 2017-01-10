Police Seize Guns, Drugs and Latin Kings Manifesto During Hartford Raid

Hartford police made a major drug and gun bust on Tuesday that they said could be connected to the notorious gang, the Latin Kings.

Detectives from the vice and narcotics unit raided 133 Hungerford St. to investigate gun violence and drug trafficking complaints related to heroin overdose deaths and seized guns, drugs, a Latin Kings gang manifesto, electronic counter surveillance equipment and cash, police said.

Police said they arrested three people and seized two handguns, including one that was stolen from Manchester; 193 rounds of various ammunition; two ballistics vests; 410 bags of fentanyl-lased heroin; 3.3 grams of powdered heroin; 18.5 grams of crack cocaine and $1,849 in cash.

Police arrested 40-year-old Herbert Alonso, of New Britain, and charged him with possession narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating with a suspended license.

They charged 44-year-old Cynthia Jordan, of New Britain, with possession of narcotics and they charged 37-year-old Khadafi Castro, of Hartford, with possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotic on operating without a license.

“You do see those manifestos printed out and hanging around,” Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said. “Often times you see them written by hand, actually they make people write them out by hand, so the fact that it's a hard copy like that it'd be interesting to have a look at it.”