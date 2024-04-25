Hartford

Sick dog abandoned in Hartford put down

Police are looking for the dog's owner.

By Katie Langley

Hartford Animal Shelter

A blind dog that was abandoned in Hartford had to be put down, Hartford Animal Shelter shared on Facebook.

The roughly 15-year-old dog, who animal control officers named named Brooke, was suffering from pyometra, a uterine infection. She was put down this morning.

She was recently found abandoned in Hartford wearing a blue sweatshirt and she had rosary beads wrapped around her paw.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for abandoning the dog.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us