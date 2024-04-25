Sick dog abandoned in Hartford put down

A blind dog that was abandoned in Hartford had to be put down, Hartford Animal Shelter shared on Facebook.
The roughly 15-year-old dog, who animal control officers named named Brooke, was suffering from pyometra, a uterine infection. She was put down this morning.
She was recently found abandoned in Hartford wearing a blue sweatshirt and she had rosary beads wrapped around her paw.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible for abandoning the dog.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.