Sick dog abandoned in Hartford put down

A blind dog that was abandoned in Hartford had to be put down, Hartford Animal Shelter shared on Facebook.

The roughly 15-year-old dog, who animal control officers named named Brooke, was suffering from pyometra, a uterine infection. She was put down this morning.

She was recently found abandoned in Hartford wearing a blue sweatshirt and she had rosary beads wrapped around her paw.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for abandoning the dog.