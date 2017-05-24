West Street in Vernon Closed After Car Hits Pole

A car accident briefly knocked out power to hundreds of people in Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a car crashed into a pole on West Street between West Main and Union streets and took out a power line. The road is currently closed in the area and Eversource crews have been called in to make repairs.

There is no word on injuries from the crash.

Eversource intially listed 260 without power, but as of 1:45 p.m. power had been restored to all customers.

Police said the road will be closed for some time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



